Omoruyi isn't starting Sunday against the Heat, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Omoruyi started the last three matchups and averaged 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. He'll retreat to the bench with Marvin Bagley back in action Sunday but could still see slightly elevated minutes since Bagley's playing time will be monitored.