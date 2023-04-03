Omoruyi recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to Orlando.

Omoruyi scored double-digits for the third straight game, picking up a few extra minutes after Marvin Bagley was forced from the game due to a neck injury. If Bagley is forced to miss time, Omoruyi could be someone to consider, even in standard formats. With that said, he doesn't offer a lot outside of some sporadic scoring and the occasional defensive stat.