Omoruyi is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Omuruyi will replace Isaiah Livers (ankle) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Omoruyi is averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.0 minutes across his previous five starts this season.