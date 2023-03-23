Omoruyi signed a rest-of-season contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

The second-year pro out of Oregon is coming off two 10-day deals with the Pistons, and he's impressed the organization enough to stick around for the remainder of the campaign. Over his past eight appearances, Omoruyi has averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.8 minutes. As the Pistons let the season slip away, he should continue seeing plenty of action.