Omoruyi signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Omoruyi has appeared in 23 games with the Thunder this year and has averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game, as he's been an inconsistent part of the team's rotation. However, it's possible he'll be able to carve out some minutes with Detroit in the near future since the team's frontcourt is currently shorthanded.