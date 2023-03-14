Omoruyi posted 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-97 win over Indiana.

The second-year forward got his first start since Jan. 10 and posted his biggest scoring performance since Nov. 11, when he erupted for 22 points against the Raptors. Omoruyi has seen at least 23 minutes in four straight contests as the Pistons' frontcourt deals with multiple injuries, averaging a solid 13.0 points, 4.5 boards, 1.3 steals, 1.0 assists and 1.0 threes over that stretch, and with neither Marvin Bagley (ankle) nor Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) expected to return in the next couple games, the 26-year-old should continue to see elevated usage.