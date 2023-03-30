Omoruyi accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.

Omuruyi converted on his second-most triples of the season Wednesday. However, his overall efficiency has been an issue since moving back to the bench, as he is shooting just 38.2 percent from the field in his last five games.