Omoruyi (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Omoruyi sustained a left ankle sprain Wednesday against the Nets and will be sidelined for at least one game as the season winds down. His final chance to suit up this year will be Sunday against Chicago.
More News
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Iffy against Indiana•
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Gets starting nod•
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Drops 19 points in 28 minutes•
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Productive off bench•
-
Pistons' Eugene Omoruyi: Inks rest-of-season deal•