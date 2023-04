Omoruyi (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls.

As expected, Omoruyi has been downgraded from doubtful to out and won't play in the season finale. Across 40 appearances (six starts), the second-year big man averaged 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes while splitting time with the Pistons and Thunder during the 2022-23 campaign.