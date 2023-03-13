The Pistons signed Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Omoruyi has appeared in five consecutive games, and with the Pistons extremely shorthanded, he's played at least 20 minutes in each of Detroit's last three contests, averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.3 minutes during that stretch. The undrafted forward out of Oregon should continue to garner a solid role in the Pistons' frontcourt as long as Marvin Bagley (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) remain sidelined.