Omoruyi is starting Monday's game against Indiana, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Omoruyi topped 20 minutes of playing time off the bench in his last three appearances and averaged 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds during that time. He'll make his third start of the season with Marvin Bagley (ankle) sidelined Monday. Coach Dwane Casey said Sunday that he expects Bagley to miss the "next few games," so it's possible Omoruyi has a multi-game stint in the starting lineup.