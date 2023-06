The Pistons picked up Omoruyi's (ankle) $1.9 million player option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Omuruyi averaged 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across 40 games for the Pistons and Thunder in 2022-23. The second-year forward fits the timeline of Detroit's youth movement and could see an extended role in 2023-24.