Omoruyi amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to Washington.

It's the first time the 26-year-old forward has scored in double digits in an NBA game since Dec. 16, when he was with the Thunder. Omoruyi is only on a 10-day contract with the Pistons right now, but if he continues to supply a steady hand in an injury-riddled frontcourt rotation, he could earn a regular job for the rest of the season.