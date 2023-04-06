Omoruyi has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Omoruyi will finish Wednesday's game with six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes. R.J. Hampton, Jared Rhoden and Buddy Boeheim are all candidates to see more action for the rest of the contest. Omoruyi's next chance to play will come Friday in Indiana.