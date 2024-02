Fournier logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

Fournier was not warmly received upon his return to Madison Square Garden, but he scored effectively in his fifth game as a Piston. Marcus Sasser (knee) is expected to miss the next week, which should lead to a rotational role for the Frenchman.