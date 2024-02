Fournier isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers.

Fournier wasn't available for Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers after the Pistons acquired him from the Knicks two days prior, but he'll suit up Tuesday after getting the chance to practice with his new team over the weekend. However, the rebuilding Pistons aren't likely to prioritize minutes for the 31-year-old Fournier, who could find himself outside of the rotation like he had been in New York.