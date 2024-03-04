Fournier provided a season-high 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-91 loss to Orlando.

No Detroit starter managed more than 11 points on the night, and Fournier's 17 from the second unit wound up leading the team. The 26 minutes tied the highest workload he's seen so far since joining the Pistons, and he's scored in double digits five times in eight games for his new club while shooting 40.6 percent (13-for-32) from beyond the arc. The 31-year-old isn't part of Detroit's future plans, but he should have a fairly consistent role in the rotation for the rest of 2023-24.