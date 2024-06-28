The Pistons have declined to pick up Fournier's $19 million team option, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

This was the expected move, as Fournier was not expected to be a part of Pistons' future plans at his price tag. The veteran wing was on the outside looking in on the Knicks' rotation last season before being dealt to Detroit prior to the deadline. He then averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 triples across 18.7 minutes in 29 games with the team. It remains to be seen what type of opportunities will come his way in free agency.