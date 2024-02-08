Fournier was traded from the Knicks to the Pistons along with Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks Thursday in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Alec Burks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fournier was a productive player for the Magic earlier in his career, but his role has significantly declined with the Knicks over the past two seasons. After making just 27 appearances last year, he appeared in just three matchups to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He'll presumably benefit from a change of scenery, especially since Bogdanovic was included in Thursday's trade, but the Pistons will likely prioritize the development of Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson to close out the season. However, Fournier may at least be able to carve out some minutes off the bench down the stretch.