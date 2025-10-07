Hunt agreed to a training camp contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hunt will join the Pistons ahead of the regular season, though it's more likely he'll join the club's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, in the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old forward appeared in 48 G League outings with the Cleveland Charge last season, averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 30.1 minutes per game.