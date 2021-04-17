Jackson posted 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and five boards in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Serving as the backup to Killian Hayes, Jackson saw 24 minutes of action (Saben Lee played 21 minutes) and made the most of the opportunity. When it comes to fantasy, Jackson doesn't provide much outside of points and threes, but he may be worth a look in deeper leagues if the Pistons funnel minutes his way down the stretch.