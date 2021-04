Jackson finished Thursday's 120-91 victory over the Wizards with 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes.

Jackson has been alternating single-digit and double-digit scoring performances over the past 10 days, highlighting his general inconsistency. The third-year guard doesn't offer much in the way of peripheral stats even when he does get decent minutes, so he's not likely to become a fantasy commodity anytime soon.