Jackson will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
After a one-game stint with the starters, Jackson will return to the bench. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.5 minutes.
