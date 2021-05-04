Jackson played 35 minutes off the bench and contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Monday's 119-112 loss to the Magic.

Since the beginning of March, Jackson has been a much better scorer, though still hard to figure out. Over that span, he has 10 games scoring 15 points or more and nine games in single-digits, including two goose eggs. Still, he's enjoyed much more success recently than he did to start the season in the scoring column but hasn't contributed much else.