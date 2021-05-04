Jackson is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a bruised right quad.
Who knows what's real and what isn't when it comes to the Pistons' injury reports these days, but Jackson's status will be worth monitoring as the day progresses. If he's cleared to play, he'll likely be looking at another big-minute night with most of Detroit's above-average players getting the night off for rest.
