Jackson played 25 minutes off the bench and contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist during Monday's 100-86 victory over the Hawks.

Jackson tied with Jerami Grant for the team lead in points and saw more minutes than any other starter outside of Grant. He's enjoyed a successful April in terms of scoring going for double-digit points in 10 of 15 contests though he hasn't done much else to make an impact for fantasy managers.