Jackson finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT), one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes Monday against the Spurs.

Jackson shot the ball well in the 109-99 loss, knocking down a pair of triples and shooting above 50 percent from the field. Monday marked his first game action since Feb. 24 against the Pelicans, when he logged just three minutes off the bench. Jackson continues to struggle to find his role within Detroit's rotation.