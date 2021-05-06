Jackson is in the starting five for Thursday's game against Memphis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson is set for his first start since late March. In three of the four starts he's handled this season, Jackson played at least 25 minutes. Despite a low fantasy floor, Jackson will be on the radar for DFS managers Thursday if only due to opportunity.
