Jackson (quad) went through shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Lauren Williams of MLive.com reports.
Jackson is nursing a bruised thigh, but his participation in shootaround bodes well for his status Tuesday night. The guard has scored in double figures off the bench in each of the last four games, headlined by a 25-point, six-three-pointer effort against Charlotte on Saturday.
