Jackson registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal Saturday in a loss to Portland.

Jackson led Detroit reserves in scoring in the contest, finishing with his highest point total since March 19. The third-year guard started slowly this season but has picked things up since the All-Star break, posting per-game averages of 10.3 points and 1.7 three-pointers across 15 games.