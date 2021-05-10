Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Jackson had an opportunity to start Sunday against Chicago, but he turned his ankle early in the game and was forced out of action after playing only eight minutes. The fact that he's listed as "questionable" -- rather than "out" -- is a positive sign, but his status will be worth monitoring as Tuesday's tip-off approaches. With most of Detroit's regulars resting yet again, Jackson could find himself in the starting five if he's cleared to play.