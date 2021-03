Jackson ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 09-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Raptors.

Jackson shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Wayne Ellington (groin) who was earlier ruled out. Despite the promotion, Jackson failed to deliver anything close to a standard league fantasy line and with the Pistons quite deep across both guard positions, it is hard to see him developing a consistent role moving forward.