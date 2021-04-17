Jackson is questionable with left knee soreness for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards.
Jackson had a big game off the bench Friday, as he posted 18 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. However, he suffered a knee injury along the way. If he sits out Saturday, more minutes could be available for Saben Lee and Josh Jackson.
