Jackson finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two boards and two assists in 12 minutes of a 105-93 win against Orlando on Tuesday.

Jackson returned to the action to see his first playing time since February 5, but his shooting was rusty. The 2017 second-round pick matched his season high in minutes in his return and contributed in the ancillary categories while finishing positive in +/-. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.