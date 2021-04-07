Jackson scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound in a 134-119 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jackson scored in double figures for the second time in his last three games in Detroit's blowout loss. It was also the sixth time in his last eight games that the guard has made multiple threes, and he has shot 45.5 percent from distance over that stretch. Jackson has played a consistent role off the Pistons' bench the last several weeks, averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over his last 13 contests.