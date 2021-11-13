Jackson finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson's 23 minutes in Friday's contest matched his second-highest total of the season, and he had relatively well-rounded production in the loss. The 23-year-old was held scoreless in Wednesday's win over the Rockets, but he's now scored in double figures in two of his last three appearances.