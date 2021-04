Jackson had 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Spurs.

Jackson was one of the few bright performers in another loss for the Pistons, and he's been putting up solid numbers of late -- he has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests. In fact, he's averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field during his last 10 outings.