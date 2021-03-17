Jackson will make his first start of the season Wednesday night against Toronto, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

With Wayne Ellington (groin) out, Jackson will fill in at the other guard spot opposite Delon Wright. Rodney McGruder started the Pistons' last game, and while he wasn't listed on the latest injury report, he was doubtful coming into the day with an elbow injury, so it's possible Jackson could absorb some of his minutes, as well. Monday against the Spurs, Jackson played a season-high 18 minutes and finished with 10 points, one rebound and one steal.