Jackson scored 23 points (7-10FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Jackson earned his second consecutive start with Hamidou Diallo (groin) and Wayne Ellington (groin) both sidelined. He paced the team with 23 points, though that was fueled by unsustainably hot shooting. More of a problem for Jackson is that both Diallo and Ellington have a chance to return for the team's next matchup Sunday against the Bulls. If either is able to take the floor, it would relegate Jackson to a bench role and greatly reduce his minutes.