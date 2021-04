Jackson finished Thursday's loss to Dallas with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds across 27 minutes.

Jackson tied for the team lead in scoring in the contest with rookie Isaiah Stewart. It was Jackson's fifth game with at least 18 points over his past eight contests. He is averaging 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 three pointers in 34 games this season.