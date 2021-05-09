Jackson will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons decided to return to their usual starting group for one game Saturday against the Sixers, but now Detroit is back to resting most of its regulars on the second half of the back-to-back. Jackson saw 20 minuets off the bench Saturday and finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Over his last seven games, he's averaged 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.9 minutes.