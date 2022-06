Procida was selected by the Pistons with the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old wing has spent the last three seasons playing professionally in Italy in Lega Serie A. This past season, he posted 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 18.5 minutes per game. It's unclear if Procida will join the Pistons in 2022-23, but if he does he's unlikely to be fantasy-relevant as a rookie.