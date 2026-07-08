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Pistons' Gary Harris: Shipped to Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harris (groin) was traded from the Bucks to the Pistons on Tuesday along with Taurean Prince in exchange for Caris LeVert and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harris exercised his $3.82 million player option June 23 to remain with the Bucks, but he'll now join the Pistons for the 2026-27 campaign. The veteran had a minimal impact during his lone season in Milwaukee, averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest across 48 regular-season appearances (two starts). With Detroit looking to compete, Harris is likely to be relegated to a deep reserve role and could struggle to crack the rotation on most nights.

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