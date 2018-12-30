Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Available to play Sunday
Robinson (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Robinson has missed the Pistons' previous eight games, however he will be back Sunday. It's uncertain if he will face any sort of minutes restrictions. Robinson was averaging 16.0 minutes prior to the injury.
