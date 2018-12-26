Robinson (ankle) is expected to return sometime during the Pistons' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Friday against the Pacers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson recently advanced to on-court work and could make a return before the new year. He's been out since Dec. 12 due to a sprained left ankle. Once he's back, it's possible he'll rejoin the starting five. He drew 16 consecutive starts from Nov. 5 through Dec. 9.