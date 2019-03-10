Pistons' Glenn Robinson: In starting lineup
Robinson will start Sunday's game against Chicago, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
With Bruce Brown out, Robinson will slide into the lineup at small forward, though it may be Luke Kennard who ultimately benefits most from Brown's absence.
