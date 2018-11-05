Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Joins starting lineup Monday
Robinson is starting at forward Monday against the Heat, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Robinson will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season in place of Stanley Robinson, who has struggled to find a rhythm early in the season. The 24-year-old should benefit from increased run Monday after averaging just 13 minutes through the first seven games.
