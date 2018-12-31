Robinson (ankle) was cleared to play in Sunday's 109-107 loss to the Pistons, but didn't get off the bench in a coach's decision.

Robinson had been serving as a starting wing for the Pistons before sustaining an ankle sprain earlier this month and missing eight consecutive contests. Though Robinson is now apparently healthy, coach Dwane Casey has at least temporarily decided to stick with Reggie Bullock, Bruce Brown, Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Stanley Johnson as the main rotation wings. Given that he's shooting just 38.7 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three-point range on the season, Robinson may have lost his rotation spot for performance-related reasons if the injury hadn't intervened first.