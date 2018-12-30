Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Listed as probable
Robinson (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
If Robinson gains clearance to play, it would represent his first appearance since Dec. 10 after a left ankle sprain caused him to miss the last eight games. Robinson had been starting prior to getting hurt, but is averaging just 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game on the season and is shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three-point range. He's not a lock to be included in the rotation if he gets the green light to play.
