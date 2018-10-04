Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Opening preseason in bench role
Robinson will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Signed to a two-year contract this offseason, Robinson entered camp in a battle with Stanley Johnson for the top spot at small forward. It appears Johnson is set to get the first crack at the top job in Wednesday's exhibition, though there's certainly a chance Robinson gets a shot later in the preseason. Still, it seems to suggest that Johnson may be the slight favorite, so it'll be a competition to monitor up until the opener. Whether starting or not, Robinson should have the opportunity to up his playing time from the 14.7 minutes he averaged across 23 games last year with Indiana.
